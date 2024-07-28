Editorial|Britain’s new Labor government seeks an even closer relationship with the EU and Europe. A change of course is welcome. However, you cannot get everything from outside the EU.

Britannia’s new Labor government has started with determination. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to make a clear difference to his predecessors, i.e. the Conservative leaders: now serious-minded adults are in power.

One of the ideas carried by Starmer’s government is to bring closer and deepen Britain’s relations with the EU and Europe in general. Geography doesn’t get you anywhere. Britain remembers that it belongs to Europe again.

Starmer was able to host European leaders as early as July 18, when the European Political Community (EPC) meeting was held at Blenheim Palace in England. The timing of the meeting, decided a long time ago, was a happy coincidence for the new board. Starmer and his ministers were immediately able to strengthen their relations with European partners.

For the EU and Finland, the new British government’s interest in Europe is good news. However, it must be remembered that Starmer’s government is not canceling Brexit or joining the UK to the EU’s internal market or customs union.

Britain is and will remain outside the EU – at least for the foreseeable future. Only time will tell how big the EU pressure from within the Labor Party will be. The party’s membership is very pro-EU.

However, Labor’s primary goal has been to finally get into power. We have not wanted to jeopardize the goal with Brexit talks.

Conservative governments often saw the EU-UK relationship as a zero-sum game. The home audience had to be shown that Britain is winning, and the Brussels negotiators are losing. Now the situation is different.

Starmer has said that the EU’s success is also in Britain’s interest. Britain’s interest is also EU unity. If the member countries are very divided, it is difficult for the British government to be consulted.

BRittithalitus is seeking an agreement with the EU on deepening security and defense cooperation. The content is still open. There are other goals as well: cooperation in the energy sector and the reduction of trade barriers. We want regular EU-Britain meetings to promote cooperation.

However, Britain’s exclusion from the single market puts its own limits on wishes.

“ Starmer’s Europeanism seems pragmatic.

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) will be reviewed again in the period 2025–2026. However, Starmer’s board should not expect too much: the implementation of the agreement and related matters are under consideration, not the actual content.

The pro-EU attitude of the Starmer government is an excellent thing. At the same time, Brussels is rightly thinking about how much EU benefits can be given to Britain, which has chosen the Brexit path.

The Europeanism of Prime Minister Starmer and the new British government seems to be pragmatic. Cooperation aims at finding solutions to common problems. Practicality also fits the Finnish way of thinking.

The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, who participated in the EPC summit, rightly reminded that in the development of cooperation, it is worthwhile to proceed without greed and step by step, through issues (HS 18.7.)

BRitannia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Starmer and his government promise that the same will continue. It is particularly important for Finland and other countries in the Baltic Sea region that the European military power Britain continues to play a key role.

It is in Finland’s interest that Britain and the EU carry out extensive and concrete defense cooperation. An important form of cooperation would also be military mobility. Canada, Norway and the United States are already in this PRY project with.

The importance of the British-led JEF group – which also includes the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and the Netherlands – will at least not decrease in the future.

