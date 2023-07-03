Britain’s exit from the EU was supposed to lift the country to its new heyday, but it turned out differently. Britain is suffering from high inflation and export Brexit bureaucracy. The political career of Boris Johnson, Brexit’s most important salesman, is also in its infancy.

Jas a threat, exactly seven years have passed since Britain’s EU referendum. Midsummer in 2016 was marked by news above all others: the majority of British voters wanted to leave the European Union.

The victory of the Brexit camp came narrowly, i.e. by 52–48 percent. Although the referendum was advisory, it was politically binding. Prime Minister Theresa May launched the exit negotiations in the spring of 2017. After that, stopping the Brexit train became practically impossible.

Idealistically, one can think that the victory of democracy was seen in Britain. The people got what they ordered. The British were not made to vote again soon, as elsewhere in the EU and in other EU contexts they have done when the people first elected “wrong”.

The pragmatist, on the other hand, sees the heavy price of leaving the EU. Brexit threw the governing British Conservative Party into chaos, and the EU exit overshadowed other decision-making.

Brexit finally took place on January 31, 2020. The transition period ended at the end of the same year. That’s when Britain said goodbye to the EU’s internal market and customs union. Shortly after that, the daily life of Brexit also began to show: Britain became a so-called third country in the eyes of the EU, which no longer had the benefits of being a member of the club.

The price of leaving the EU has been calculated in many studies. It’s not simple. The problems are mixed with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression. However, it is clear that the new prosperity promised by the Brexiteers did not come. This is also realized by the voters, as the proportion of Brexit-disappointed people increases.

Of course, leaving the EU was not just about the economy. For some voters, Brexit meant freedom and “genuine” independence, which cannot be put at a price. But if you look at the economy, Britain’s situation is far from excellent.

Bconsumer price inflation in Ritannia remained at 8.7 percent in May, which is a worse figure than, for example, in the euro area. Leaving the EU’s internal market has increased the price of food in particular. Britain’s core inflation is at its highest level since the early 1990s – at 7.1 percent – which worries economists. Curbing inflation is now the number one goal of the British Conservative government. The Bank of England has been criticized for taking too lax measures.

At the same time, Britain still suffers from a labor shortage, which in turn tends to increase wage inflation. Brexit ended the free immigration of EU citizens, and the specific training of our own people – or immigration from outside Europe – has not had time to satisfy the demand for labor.

The Brexit bureaucracy is also eroding British factory production and exports. According to a recent report by the Resolution Foundation think tank, the export of goods with a high degree of processing (cars and chemical products) has clearly fallen below the pre-Brexit level. The rise of the customs border between the UK and the EU markets burdens trade and distances British companies from European production chains. Companies pay the immediate price. The final bill falls on consumers and taxpayers.

Britain has not yet been capable of proper introspection. The Labor Party has also avoided the incendiary word Brexit, because it is afraid of jeopardizing an otherwise almost certain victory in the next parliamentary election.

It is still clear that the government led by the Labor Party would aim to deepen the economic and security political relationship between Britain and the EU. The concrete remains to be seen. Returning to the single market or the customs union is not the goal.

BOn the other hand, the political career of Boris Johnson, who was one of the most visible salesmen of rexit in the spring of 2016, is on hold, at least for the time being. On Monday, the House of Commons sided with a report that Johnson deliberately misled Parliament while he was prime minister. In Finnish: Johnson lied and thought he was above the rules.

Although the committee report regarding the prime minister’s corona party, the association with Brexit is natural. Likewise, the Brexit campaign used to refer to the truth with a glove.

The colored Brexit message was repeated after the politicians by the anti-EU British media. It’s only natural that former Prime Minister and former MP Johnson recently started as a highly paid columnist for the conservative Daily Mail tabloid.

