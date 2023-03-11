Editorial | Britain is reaching towards Europe again

Britain’s solution-oriented Prime Minister Rishi Sunak nurtures relations with European partners and the European Union.

From London to Paris is only about 340 kilometers as the crow flies. By train, the trip takes a good couple of hours. However, even a short trip can be too long if the distance between the countries is not as good as possible. Before Friday, the leaders of Britain and France had not found time for a summit meeting in no less than five years.

But it’s better now. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday marks the beginning of a new era.

Known as a solution-oriented subject matter expert, Sunak has a clearly more positive attitude towards traditional European cooperation than his predecessors. The years of Brexit disputes that followed Britain’s decision to leave the EU seem to have died down. The British and French leaders are thinking in Paris about how to update the countries’ alliance relationship for future challenges.

The cooperation between the two is always of interest to the rest of Europe, but it is even more so when Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. Britain and France are nuclear-armed states with the largest armed forces in democratic Europe.

Although Britain has left the EU, it is still an important NATO country and a big factor in European security and defense cooperation. Britain has been one of the most important supporters of Ukraine. In the spring of 2022, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson also came to support Finland and Sweden when the countries were preparing to submit their NATO applications.

As expected, security and energy issues were strongly highlighted at the Paris summit. Britain and France have a joint duty to act as guarantors of European security. In the British media, however, the main attention is focused on stopping migrants arriving illegally from France across the Channel to Britain.

Sunak has also taken a more constructive line towards the European Union than his predecessors. The results were celebrated at the end of February in Windsor, when Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sealed the new Northern Ireland agreement, the so-called Windsor Framework Agreement. The agreement was a significant political victory for Sunak.

"The most chaotic Brexit years are behind us."

Johnson’s earlier time was marked by tension between Britain and the EU. The then British government was even preparing to break the Northern Ireland additional protocol to the Brexit agreement, which it had been negotiating with the EU itself.

However, there is still a long way to go from the Windsor agreement to concrete results. Only at the end of March will we see if the agreement is good for the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland (DUP).

The DUP, disappointed with its Brexit, has not agreed to government cooperation with Northern Ireland’s largest party, Sinn Féin, until the original Brexit agreement is reformed. This, in turn, has paralyzed the region’s self-government. It is unclear whether the situation will be resolved by the 25th anniversary of the Northern Ireland peace agreement, i.e. April 10.

Even though Sunak's rise to prime minister has brought new stability and optimism to Britain's EU relations, of course it does not remove the root cause of the problems, i.e. Brexit. The EU exit burdens Britain financially, and the Brexit bureaucracy creates friction in trade. Brexit ended free EU immigration – as many voters hoped – but now Britain has more than a million open jobs and a labor shortage in the care, construction and restaurant sectors.

While Prime Minister Sunak shines in the European arenas, his Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is trying to balance the British economy. Hunt will announce his first budget next Wednesday. In addition to taxpayers’ money, the Conservative government has its own credibility at stake: the conservatives of light taxation have hatched as a result of the crises into the party of strict taxation.

