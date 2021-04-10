Editorial Brexit’s unresolved problems erupted into riots in Belfast

The riots in Belfast could, at worst, escape a cycle of violence that will jeopardize the Northern Ireland peace treaty.

One The European Union’s major concern in Britain’s EU secession negotiations was that the Brexis would jeopardize the fragile peace agreement in Northern Ireland. Now this risk also threatens to materialize.

23 years have passed since the signing of the Good Friday Peace Treaty. During the anniversary, pro-British unionists have fought in the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, so that police have resorted to water cannons.

There are acute reasons for the unrest – such as the fact that members of the pro-independence Sinn Féin party were not charged with attending the funeral of a prominent member of the Irish Republican Army IRA during coronary virus restrictions. The real reason is still the unresolved problems with brexit.

The roots of instability in Northern Ireland go back a hundred years. The cycle of violence was partly broken in the peace agreement negotiations, first in the 1990s by Harri Holkeri and later by Martti Ahtisaari, who negotiated the disarmament of the IRA. Brexit returned the confrontations again. According to the Unionists, Britain rejected Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin is pushing for reunification with Ireland, and the reunification debate has become mainstream. A Good Friday peace treaty would allow for a referendum on which state Northern Ireland wants to belong to.

In the Brexit negotiations, the EU tried to nurture a fragile peace agreement and avoid tight border controls between Ireland and Northern Ireland. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to his hard line, even at the risk that the customs border in the Irish Sea weakened British influence in Northern Ireland.

The new relationship between Britain and the EU is three months behind us. Behind is also the most violent week in Northern Ireland in years. Republican youth joined the Unionist riots, and the skirmish moved to symbolic places of dichotomy, the “wall of peace”.

The leadership of Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland has a lot at stake. US President Joe Biden has his roots in Ireland, and he is well aware of the situation. On Thursday, the Biden administration demanded that the rioters calm down. Good, because both Boris Johnson and Sinn Féin listen to Biden’s words with a sensitive ear.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.