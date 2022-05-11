The nuclear state of Britain is a European intelligence and military power with enough ambition to grow its global role.

Britannian Prime Minister Boris Johnson acts as the sponsor of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership process on behalf of NATO. Britain has taken a key role in how NATO is showing Russia that new entrants are not being disturbed. Finland and Sweden received a political commitment from Britain that Britain would support if Finland or Sweden were attacked and help needed.

Close co-operation with Britain in NATO is also natural for Finland. The nuclear state of Britain is a European intelligence and military power with enough ambition to grow its global role. Although Britain’s secession from the European Union was hugely disappointing and severed ties, a new British-led force in ten countries, JEF, has established new co-operation in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region.

Russia’s relationship with Russia is rude. Finland, for its part, is pushing for NATO to keep its canal open to Russia if possible. However, no major line difference can be said. Right now, Johnson’s tough Russia line is a good fit for Finland.

