Who knows Manuel Gonzalez? The man is however a key element of the coup d’etat against Evo Morales, during the presidential election of 2019. This former minister of Costa Rica then led the observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), the appendix of the United States in the region. It was he who oversaw the truncated audit of this body – as several studies have since proved – which served as a pretext for the police and the army to force the hand of the left-wing president. Morales was in the lead, and the count of the ballots unfinished that Paris was already shouting, also crying for fraud and the holding of a second round. Pathetic.

One more question: guess where Manuel Gonzalez will be on October 18? In Bolivia, where he will renew the mission of the OAS, on the occasion of the general elections where the candidate of the Movement towards Socialism, Luis Arce, is the favorite, despite the obstacles and threats. For a year, no one has been moved by the actions of the putschist authorities, headed by the dangerous illuminated Jeanine Añez and the sulphurous Minister of the Interior, Arturo Murillo, Mr. Repression who has multiplied by 18 the amount of expenditure on importing arms, and who traveled to Washington to discuss the poll with OAS officials. It does not matter these paramilitary militias who lynch MAS supporters; privileges and other questionable appointments to strategic sectors of the economy; the purchase of defective and surcharged respirators in the midst of a health crisis; the corruption cases that splash the tenant of the Murillo palace …

Silence in Paris, in Brussels, as if a tyranny in an Andean country, yesterday still ruled by an Indian, socialist, was something normal. Everything “except the left” cannot justify everything. European diplomacy should think twice before going back to bed before the filthy calculations of the White House. What is played at the bottom of the ballot box on Sunday is the return to constitutional order and respect for the sovereign choice of Bolivians. The lesson must be heard on this side of the Atlantic, unless one backs away from one’s own democratic rules and condones a dictatorship.