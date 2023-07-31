Editorial | Bird flu reminds us of the risk of epidemics

Bird flu has spread more widely than usual this summer. It is a serious threat primarily to animals, but also a risk to humans.

LInfluenza has continued to spread to new areas and new animal species in the world. Mass deaths of animals have been observed in many countries, for example in Norway, where thousands of terns nesting in large colonies have died.

The H5N1 virus that causes the disease has also spread from birds to wild and farmed mammals. This in turn increases the risk that bird flu could develop strains that are contagious from mammal to mammal, be contagious from animals to humans, or even develop a virus strain that is contagious from one person to another.

The more disease cases, the greater the risk of viral mutations. So far, the risk is not considered very high, but the World Health Organization WHO warned on July 12that it is important to keep an eye on and control the spread of bird flu.

In recent weeks, several cases of bird flu have also been observed in Finland. The infection zone set by the Food Agency was extended last week to Uudellemaa, Kanta-Hämee, Pirkanmaa and Päijät-Hämee. The infection zone aims to prevent the disease from being transmitted from wild birds to poultry. That’s why chickens and other poultry should be kept in the infection zone indoors or protected by tight netting.

If bird flu is detected on a poultry farm, all its animals have to be killed. This has not yet happened in Finland, but the disease has already caused great losses in the world, especially for broiler production.

In Finland, the virus has also been found in fur farms in Southern and Central Ostrobothnia in minks, raccoons and foxes. Fur animals have been infected by birds, but the danger is that the virus can mutate in zoo conditions to become contagious from one mammal to another.

Fur hunters applied for and received permission from the Finnish Game Center to kill 9,600 birds. Riistakeskus justified the decision regarding the hunting law by guaranteeing public health and public safety. The Game Center’s decision is difficult to understand, because keepers should be able to protect their animals in other ways than by culling birds that have already been disciplined by the bird flu epidemic.

“ Carelessness cannot be afforded.

Ibird flu can even be life-threatening when it infects humans. Therefore, people should avoid touching bird droppings and especially birds found dead. Hunters should not feed game birds.

Bird flu is nothing new. What is new, however, is how widely the disease has spread in nature this year. Animals that live in large and dense colonies, such as seagulls, seals and – forced by humans – many farm animals are at the greatest risk.

Man himself is also such an animal. Many global changes, such as urbanization, the spread of population to new environments and air travel, have increased the risk of the emergence and spread of various epidemics.

OFThe H5N1 virus spreading around the world is believed to have originated in goose farms in China. In the 21st century, it has spread even more widely outside of Asia and at the same time displaced other bird flu strains.

The disease caused a human epidemic in Hong Kong in 1997 and in some Asian countries in 2004. In Europe, the current virus has so far caused a few infections, which fortunately have been mild. Human seasonal influenza viruses were originally A-viruses of bird origin, which have slowly adapted to the human population and at the same time lost some of their original virulence.

Bird flu is currently the biggest threat to some wildlife, which is serious enough. At the same time, the spread of the virus reminds us that the cause of the next global pandemic is probably already developing somewhere on Earth. There’s no reason to panic, but you can’t afford to be careless either.

