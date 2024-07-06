Editorial|The NATO summit falls at a very uncertain time in US domestic politics.

OFLeaders of ATO countries have gathered for summits in chaotic atmospheres before. In 2018, during the NATO summit in Brussels, then-President Donald Trump threatened that the United States would withdraw from its responsibilities regarding European security.

Now, when NATO should exude vitality and unity at next week’s summit in Washington, the attention is drawn by doubts about the ability of current US President Joe Biden to lead NATO’s most important member country. It is still possible that Biden withdraws from the presidential race.

The NATO summit is characterized by the need to succeed. The summit, built around NATO’s 75th anniversary and Biden’s election campaign, is also a message to the battlefield of US domestic politics. The situation makes it even clearer to the allies of the United States what the internal division of the United States and Trump’s possible return to the presidency can mean for NATO.

However, the core of NATO’s deterrence and defense is not PR stunts and family photos, but preparation for conventional war. From the summit, there are also confidence-building messages from NATO’s point of view.

European NATO countries are beginning to understand that, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential elections held in November, the security situation in Europe has weakened and they must take responsibility for their own defense. Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, the United States and its allies live in the midst of a fierce superpower competition.

In NATO, Europe’s resources are directed to collective defense against Russia, so that at the same time the military power of the United States can be released to respond to the rising storm in the Pacific region, i.e. the growing tensions with China.

EThis week’s summit is the second in which Finland participates as a NATO country. In terms of Finland’s goals, the reorganization of NATO is going well. As expected, Finland slips into NATO’s new command and force structures.

Planning for NATO’s regional defense is progressing. NATO countries have been able to assign forces to NATO’s military leadership. NATO has further increased its military presence in the eastern member countries. Air and missile defense is being strengthened.

In Finland’s so-called NATO integration, one of the milestones was that Finland and the other Nordic countries got their place under the Norfolk joint operation command ladder.

Finland has also changed its position on the presence of ground forces of other NATO countries in Finland. Now we want and get troops to Finland with a model tailored to Finland, so that the permanent sub-staff functions of the ground forces and other troops come to Finland for training.

Wat the ashington summit, the president of the republic, Alexander Stubb, does not have to worry about Finland’s place in NATO. However, NATO is concerned about Ukraine.

Ukraine is not offered NATO membership in Washington, but NATO plans to take more responsibility for financing and arming Ukraine. NATO also gives a defense industrial commitment. It is important not only for Ukraine but also for the NATO countries themselves.

The good thing is that the defense spending of the European NATO countries is increasing. And even though the European defense industry is on the way back, it’s not on empty. The happiest participants of the NATO meeting are the arms industry: along with Russia and China, Europe is also moving into the era of armaments.

Especially the response of Germany and France to the challenge of equipping has a significant effect on how much the United States will be interested in the Russian threat to Europe in the future. NATO can assure unity, but on the front, war is not fought with words or even with the most modern management systems, but with ammunition.

