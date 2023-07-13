Editorial | Biden will meet the strengthened Pohjola in Helsinki

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Helsinki will take place in the shadow of Russia’s war of aggression, but the aim is to focus strongly on the future.

YUS President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Nordic countries will hold talks in Helsinki on Thursday in a different situation than originally planned.

Thursday’s summit is a continuation of the meetings held by the leaders of the Nordic countries and the United States in 2013 and 2016, and it was already planned before Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine last year.

In world politics, however, the current situation is more important than the original plans, because leaders always have to solve current problems. Therefore, Russia’s war of aggression and Finland’s recent and Sweden’s finally confirmed membership in NATO affect not only the leaders’ discussions but also more general assessments of Biden’s visit.

Russia’s brutal attack was a historical turning point where the West united its ranks not only to support Ukraine but also to defend the rule-based world order. It forced the Biden administration to turn its eyes more strongly to Europe than it intended, and caused Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Biden clearly likes the Nordic countries, because they are prosperous, developed democracies that adhere to the rules and take care of their affairs. The relationship between the United States and the Nordic countries is still undergoing a major change. When all five Nordic countries will soon be in NATO, the Nordic region will appear stronger than before as a single and interesting bloc.

On Thursday, the purpose is to talk about cooperation in the field of technology and clean energy, for example. They are important areas of cooperation for both the United States and the Nordic countries, and the United States does not mind that the Nordic countries compete with each other.

The strategic position of the Nordic countries in the eyes of the United States is also strengthened by their role in the Arctic regions, where, in addition to Russia, China is increasing its presence.

BOf course, iden’s visit also has a bilateral dimension, which is underlined by the organization of the summit in Helsinki.

Finland’s NATO membership started a new chapter in the relations between Finland and the United States. It has been known in Finland that the US military presence in Europe has been a guarantee of Finland’s security until now, but now the alliance is official. Finland joined NATO for security reasons, but in the United States it is understood that Finland and Sweden strengthen the alliance militarily, diplomatically, and geographically. For Finland, it is important that the United States does not see it as a new burden.

In addition, the United States is definitely Finland’s most important export market. The amount of exports is increasing, and there are a gratifying number of services involved. It is therefore necessary to continue strengthening the trade relationship by all possible means.

Veven though Biden’s visit to Finland was not originally intended to be a “tour of honor” in the new NATO country, it will inevitably become one in the public eye. It suits Biden, because the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden is his most important foreign policy victory.

Organizing the summit in Helsinki is also a victory for Finland’s foreign policy and Biden’s attention to President Sauli Niinistö, whom he clearly values.

But as always in sibling series, you shouldn’t brag too much. Since the first summit of the US and Nordic leaders in 2013 was organized in Stockholm, Sweden was not an option now. However, Denmark and Norway, which have long-term and close transatlantic relations, would have gladly taken the hosting turn.

There is reason for Finland to act so that the US and Nordic summits become a permanent tool that is also of interest to potential Republican presidents.

