Editorial | Biden is expected to announce his continued wishes in the near future

The discovery of state papers in a private office and home was an embarrassing setback for Joe Biden, but despite that, he may soon announce his candidacy for a second presidential term.

State the discovery of classified documents in the private office and home of US President Joe Biden was the first good news for the Republican Party in ages. The revelation forced Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to the case. Previously, a special prosecutor was appointed when government documents were found in the Florida villa of former president Donald Trump during a house search. Then Biden accused Trump of irresponsibility in handling secret documents.

Democrats have tried to prove that the cases of Trump and Biden are quite different. Trump had refused to hand over the documents, even though they had been demanded of him. Instead, Biden’s lawyers had handed over the documents to the authorities themselves when they had been found. The explanation is weakened by the fact that the documents were already found before the mid-term elections in November, but they were only disclosed to the public now.

It can therefore be argued that both presidents acted in a characteristic way: Trump defied the authorities, but Biden had forgotten the papers in his garage. It is not necessarily a good interpretation for Biden, as it reinforces the image of a distracted old man.

It is believed that Biden will announce his candidacy for a second presidential term in the near future. Previously, the announcement was already expected in January, but now the speculations are focused on February. The mid-term elections in November strengthened Biden’s position so much that he does not have to rush in fear of challengers from his own party. On the other hand, Trump’s campaign has gotten off to such a bad start that it doesn’t force Biden to hurry either.

In November the election strengthened the Democrats’ faith in Biden’s chances. The president wants to offer himself as a guarantor of order and unity against the division and chaos represented by the Republicans. The decline in inflation figures in the US gives hope that the economy will turn around for the better.

At the same time, Biden has taken weapons from the Republicans by owning pieces of their policy. Returning immigrants to Mexico and favoring American industry in the name of the green transition are straight out of Trump’s playbook.

Politically, Biden may be in a good position, but at his age he can’t do anything. At the end of his possible second term, Biden would be 86 years old. That’s too old for most Americans. In December in the survey 70 percent of all Americans and 57 percent of Democrats also hoped that Biden would not run again. I guess that’s a vain hope.

