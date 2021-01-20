No Result
Editorial Biden has to remind Americans of their own principles

January 20, 2021
in World
The coronavirus pandemic gives President Joe Biden the opportunity to take many actions that can address not only the pandemic but also the inequality, hopelessness and poverty in the United States.

In the White House power is now held by a politician who in ancient times would have been called a man of the past. Now there is a moral need for Joe Biden’s experience, moderation, and idealism.

Americans need to be reminded of their own principles, and if something is expected of Biden and the United States now, then political leadership.

