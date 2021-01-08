Editorial Biden has a tough task in restoring U.S. credibility

The cause of the U.S. crisis is not just in Donald Trump, the Republicans, or even the far right, but the deep dichotomy is a common achievement of the American political system.

Assault the heart of American democracy in the U.S. Congress was a cynical but at the same time logical extension of the instability instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump over the years.

The cause of the crisis is not just in Trump, the Republicans, or even the far right. Deep dichotomy and mistrust is a common achievement of the American political system. That is why Democrats must also take the crisis seriously and understand where the power game of the party’s own elite has taken the United States over the decades.