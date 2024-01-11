Editorial | Belarus must be helped through a terrible time

The gathering of the democratic forces of Belarus in Helsinki reminds us that Russia, which has gotten a tighter grip on Belarus than before, is undermining the language and culture of its small neighbor.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Vthe situation in Belarus is getting well-deserved attention in Finland this week, when the opposition of Belarus is gathering in Helsinki at a conference organized in the parliament. Among the participants is the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya, who was forced into exile after the fraudulent presidential elections in August 2020. Tsihanouskaja probably collected clearly more votes than Aljaksandr Lukashenko, who led the country autocratically in the 1990s.
