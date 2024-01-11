Friday, January 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Belarus must be helped through a terrible time

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Belarus must be helped through a terrible time

Editorial|Editorial

The gathering of the democratic forces of Belarus in Helsinki reminds us that Russia, which has gotten a tighter grip on Belarus than before, is undermining the language and culture of its small neighbor.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja spoke on Thursday in Helsinki. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Vthe situation in Belarus is getting well-deserved attention in Finland this week, when the opposition of Belarus is gathering in Helsinki at a conference organized in the parliament. Among the participants is the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya, who was forced into exile after the fraudulent presidential elections in August 2020. Tsihanouskaja probably collected clearly more votes than Aljaksandr Lukashenko, who led the country autocratically in the 1990s.

#Editorial #Belarus #helped #terrible #time

See also  Leave to change gender: this is transition leave and that is how it is arranged
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Guatemala: former minister arrested and TSE members arrested on the eve of Arévalo's inauguration

Guatemala: former minister arrested and TSE members arrested on the eve of Arévalo's inauguration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result