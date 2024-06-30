Editorial | Belarus is trying to spread its oppression

Editorial|Belarus uses the international police organization Interpol to its advantage with wanted notices. Now Serbia is considering handing over the Belarusian activist.

30.6. 19:00

Kinternational police cooperation increases security, but unfortunately dictatorships have also learned to use it as a tool of their own oppression.

A recent example is the Belarusian commercial film director Andrei Gnjot, who was arrested by Serbia last October when he arrived in the country on a business trip. The reason was the search warrant request submitted by Belarus to the international police organization Interpol. It soon became clear that Gnjot has also been active in the opposition, who organized athletes’ resistance in connection with the popular uprising in the summer of 2020.

Interpol member countries can decide for themselves how they react to wanted notices. Serbia arrested Gnjot and began to prepare his extradition to Belarus. A Serbian court approved the extradition, and an appeals process is now underway. According to Belarus, Gnjot would have committed tax crimes.

The autocratic leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, crushed the protests that began in the summer of 2020 after a fraudulent presidential election. Since then, he has only expanded the persecution, and civil society has been destroyed. There are hundreds of political prisoners in the country, some of whom have not been heard from for months. Torture is common and widespread in prisons.

After the fraudulent elections, Lukashenka took refuge in Russia, as a result of which he became complicit in the illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, Belarus has become an even more brutal police state.

Belarus has never had an independent judiciary. The administration has a long tradition of using fabricated financial crime charges against its opponents. Therefore, Gnjot’s wanted notice should be viewed as a means of political persecution.

The situation in Belarus has recently been overshadowed by other issues. The administration is clearly using the situation to extend the persecution abroad as well. The international community should not accept it.

