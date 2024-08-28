Editorial | Behind the average values ​​hides a Finland of different views

Editorial|One’s life becomes more expensive, another’s becomes cheaper. The unemployed’s health care deteriorates, but the occupational health care client’s health care remains good. The drop in interest rates will help the over-indebted, but some Finns have no loans at all.

Tstatistics center publicly on Tuesday, once again the barometer measuring consumer confidence. According to it, confidence in one’s own economy has improved slightly, but faith in the future of the Finnish economy is still weak.

In measurements like this, the end result is some kind of average, an undifferentiated result, a lump. It is likely that some Finns have complete confidence in their own economy even now and therefore do not worry about the development of Finland either.

When, for example, inflation is measured, a “tavis” is built. Let’s collect a shopping basket of the products that usually end up there: for example, clothes and various most commonly purchased foodstuffs. In Finland, the costs of owner-occupied housing are also taken into account.

When the basket of tavis is compared to the basket collected a year earlier, the inflation rate for Finland is obtained and it is seen how much the life of a Finn became more expensive.

During the period of rapid inflation, with more precise differentiation, he found those consumers whose consumption habits had the fastest inflation. The rate of inflation was high if you lived in the countryside, drove a lot and heated your house with oil or electricity. Now you can already look for those whose life is getting cheaper. For example, if you live on yogurt, fish and cheese, the price of the shopping basket may have recently become lower.

The same problem of generalization applies to many other economic phenomena that are now being measured.

Mortgage interest rates are finally falling, and it is believed that this will bring relief to Finns. In Finland, however, only 29 percent have a mortgage. The rest of the life is not directly affected by the drop in interest rates.

Every second Finnish housing association is completely debt-free. On the other hand, twenty percent of Finns are very deeply in debt. They have more than three times their annual gross income in debt. The lowering of interest rates brings a lot of light into the lives of this group. Half of the housing associations probably noticed the change only from the news.

VAccording to Statistics Finland, the oldest are young families, especially those with many children. Due to the high cost of housing, debt payments are the largest in the capital region, but the biggest families don’t usually live in these regions.

The mortgage burden of an elderly couple is usually lighter. The loan has been largely or completely paid off, and there is money in, for example, a bank account whose deposit interest rate has risen nicely in recent months.

Health care in Finland is heading towards a crisis, as the welfare regions cut their expenses and workforce. This is known to threaten the health of Finns. On the other hand, 1.9 million Finns, 88 percent of wage earners, are covered by occupational health. In addition to statutory services, 90 percent of them also receive medical care to some extent.

Municipal services will weaken in the future. But if you live in an attractive and solvent growth city – say Tampere or Helsinki – the development is not crisis-prone.

Qcaricatures of winners and losers can be built alongside the interpretations and measurements describing the events. If a person has a secure job, the right age and education, and good health, and if his need for social support is minimal and the apartment in a growing city has already been paid for, he should have no reason to be gloomy in consumer confidence measurements. The situation is different if during these times you live on income transfers or in precarious, low-income jobs with children in the countryside and need public health care.

As the average values ​​fall, the outlook diverges and reinforces Finns’ differences in culture, consumption and identity. Finland has never been a society that advances exactly on the same foot, but the differentiated development seems to be inexorably intensifying. It naturally has political and social consequences.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.