The government is tightening the conditions for obtaining citizenship, and according to Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, citizenship should be a reward for successful integration. Promoting integration is an important thing, but it also needs to be invested in.

SPrime Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) told on Monday about the government’s plans to make it more difficult than it is now to become a Finnish citizen. The residence period required for citizenship will be extended from the current five years to eight. For refugees and those without citizenship, the deadline has been four years, but this relief is waived. Applicants must pass a language test and a new citizenship test. The requirement of integrity and the income requirement are being tightened.

Last year, Finland received approximately 10,700 citizenship applications. 9,500 positive decisions were made, a little over a thousand negative decisions. Obtaining Finnish citizenship has been approximately as difficult as on average in EU countries. The EMN research network completed in 2020 the report According to Finland’s five-year deadline has been in the middle stages of the group, but with the eight-year term, Finland moves to the countries of strict screening.

About half of the EU countries have a citizenship test, and in many also an insurance policy, with which those who want to become citizens promise to commit to the rules of their new home country. If you want to be Latvian, you must know the national anthem.

According to research, citizenship promotes integration. When a person becomes a citizen, he feels that he has been accepted and that he is part of society. Then he will probably follow society’s rules better than a person who is treated as an outsider.

In some countries, citizenship is considered part of the integration process, in others it is the end result of integration. Finland now chooses the latter line. “The goal is that successful integration is a prerequisite for citizenship. Citizenship is a reward for that,” Interior Minister Rantanen said.

In this way of thinking, newcomers are kept on probation for a long time so that they can be removed from the country if desired. A citizen cannot be deported in the same way. Citizenship also gives the right to vote and the right to stand for election in national elections, but it brings military conscription for men.

Qgetting a bond doesn’t have to be easy. Finnish citizenship is such a valuable thing that it is worth making an effort. It is also good to encourage immigrants to integrate into Finnish society. For example, the government’s effort to bring more children of immigrants into early childhood education is reasonable.

Finland does not need people who live by their own rules in their own bubble, but people who want to come and build Finland together. Successful integration is a good goal.

However, one can ask whether the government’s goal is successful integration or rather piling stones in the path of newcomers. Immigration is discussed in the government program along with terrorism, gang crime and other security threats. There is a danger that the Citizenship Act will be read as a message to all foreigners: you are not wanted!

If the goal is to promote integration, then you also have to act accordingly.

The Finnish or Swedish language test is a big challenge. Finnish in particular is difficult for many, and the language is not very useful outside of Finland. The newcomer should learn the Finnish language without any guarantees that he will be allowed to stay in the country, and that is a tough requirement.

Those who want to become Finns must be offered both support and a clear road map for integration and becoming a citizen. Decisions cannot be based on the changing interpretations of officials.

Qthe trap test is a very good idea. It could review the basic values ​​of Finnish society, such as freedom of religion, gender equality, minority rights and anti-racism.

A citizenship ceremony could also be brought to Finland, why not citizenship insurance as well. The event would celebrate new Finns. It would remind us that citizenship is a valuable thing, but also that Finland is happy about new Finns. Becoming Finnish can be difficult, but the system must be fair, because fairness is also an important Finnish basic value.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.