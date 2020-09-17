Editorial Because the ear is tilted, who cares?

Finland has returned to both alcohol consumption and alcohol taxation before EU membership.

16:00 | Updated 20:29

In recent years the most interesting news for the budget debate was usually the price of liquor. How much will the price of the water bottle be raised? Next year, the state searching for alcohol tax increase to 50 million euros, which increases the half-liter bottles of Koskenkorva price of about 40 cents. However, no big headlines have been torn from it.