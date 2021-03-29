Editorial Beauty care became expensive

The media has highlighted the use of money by the Director General of the State Audit Office when the agency’s own administration has not been able to do so.

Public finances the role of the Audit Office (VTV) is to ensure that public funds are not misused.

However, the supervisor became supervised when it became clear that Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the Audit Office, had made several expensive missions and, among other things, bought beauty care services for almost five thousand euros. (IS 20.3.).

On Monday, the Bureau of Parliament announced that it would propose to the Parliamentary Committee of the Parliament that the Director General be suspended from office during the preliminary investigation. The decision is justified. The activities of the Director-General seem ill-considered anyway, but especially in the case of an agency responsible for overseeing the rest of the administration.

The case raises the question of who oversees the supervisors. VTV’s own administration did not wake up its CEO’s spending until the media seized it. Examination of receipts is sometimes downplayed as unnecessary use, but without it the matter would not have been revealed.

