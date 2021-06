For Vantaa residents exceptionally exciting municipal elections are promised. HS-Gallup predicts (HS 4.6.) Doubling the support of basic Finns from the previous municipal elections to as much as 20%, which would revolutionize the power relations of the council. According to Gallup, the Basic Finns may even become the second largest party after the Demarches (23.4 per cent) but ahead of the Coalition Party (19.7 per cent).