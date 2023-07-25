Editorial | Basic Finns have to choose between racism and power

Basic Finns have a difficult choice to make. If the party does not credibly break away from racism, it will dissolve the government and offer power to the left.

Qthe discussion about the new government’s links to racism has continued, which was to be expected after Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) ensured with his decision that the parliament will only be able to discuss the issue in September. At the same time, the demands that basic Finns must credibly renounce racism have become stronger. And it’s not just opposition supporters who are vocal.

Markku Jokisipilä, director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku, assessed in his Vieraskynä article (HS 22.7.), that Perussuomalaiset is now standing at a historical crossroads. “The actions of the party in the near future will decide whether it drifts into an eternal opposition party that plays by its own rules and is rejected by others, or whether it will grow into a constructive political force capable of carrying government responsibility,” Jokisipilä writes.

The debate on racism has largely been conducted from a moral point of view, from which racism is simply wrong – as it undoubtedly is. However, stating it has not necessarily made a very big impression on basic Finns. Jokisipilä had chosen a point of view in his writing that one would think basic Finns would understand better: cold power politics. According to Jokisipilä, the direction of Finnish politics will be decided in the coming weeks – possibly very far into the future. The researcher may well be right about that.

VThe discussion of the last few weeks has made it clear that the current four-party government cannot continue unless the Basic Finns renounce racism, both in words and in deeds. Finland can neither tolerate nor afford a racist government.

If the government were to fall, the coalition could not practically form a new majority government without the Sdp. That, on the other hand, would mean a clearly more left-wing economic policy than the current government program. Not to mention the immigration policy, from which the parties would happily and unitedly remove the extortions received there by the basic Finns. And the effects probably wouldn’t last this election period.

If the basic Finns’ second government attempt ended in failure, the party would be unfit to govern far into the future. No doubt the party would blame the failure on everyone but itself. That way it would drift deeper and deeper into the delusional world. Such a bitter extremist party would be a risk for Finland, especially in the current world situation.

Without basic Finns, forming a right-wing government would continue to be almost impossible. It would strengthen the political weight of the left in a situation where the support of left-wing parties is otherwise historically low. In the last parliamentary elections, Sdp and the Left Alliance received a total of only 27 percent support, and even with the Greens, they only reached 34 percent. From this position, it is a long way back to power, but the situation will change if the attitude towards racism becomes a dividing factor in politics.

Perus Finns have tried to reject criticism as a chase by the media and the opposition. However, it has become difficult as the criticism has spread more and more widely. Jokisipilä also tried to open closed eyes with his writing.

But even if a miracle were to happen and the Fundamental Finns decided to try to turn their backs on racism, the question would remain: how to do it, and can the party do it?

A mere symbolic dismissal of racism is not enough, as Dr. Minna Seikkula (HS 24.7.) recalled. And it’s not very believable either if the Basic Finns bend over backwards to the demands of other government parties. Questioning eyes are directed especially at Halla-aho, who is the conductor of the party’s racist line – and the party’s future presidential candidate.

The facts are on the table: basic Finns have to choose. The party must make its own decision soon – and without blinking an eye.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.