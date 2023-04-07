Editorial | Basic Finns clean up their tracks

Arto Luukkanen, party secretary of Basic Finns, should have reached out to the center with a hand instead of a gun.

Pin the style of Erus Finns, the opposition used such loud rhetoric that the messages were discussed even in court. However, during the government negotiations, the Fundamental Finns screw the silencer on their speech.

Party secretary Arto Luukkanen asked in his blog post sorry for describing In the case of HS that basic Finns gave the center a “coup de grâce” in the elections, i.e. a coup de grace.

It would have been worthwhile to extend a hand instead of a gun towards the center. The goal of the fundamental Finns is a majority government of right-wing conservatives, which the inclusion of the center would facilitate. The opposition parties of the previous election period now got exactly one hundred seats in the parliament.

Under the government negotiations, basic Finns are in a hurry to calibrate their EU line as well in order to agree on the same combo with the coalition. In the European Parliament, the party moved from the anti-EU right-wing populist group to the European Conservatives and Reformists group.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.