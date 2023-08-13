Editorial | Barbie and the Bomber filled the theaters

The Barbie and Oppenheimer movies created a lot of conversation and brought people back to the theaters.

Qnot a big hit Barbie-the box office revenue of the film exceeds on Sunday globally, the billion dollar mark. At the same time as Barbie, which premiered Oppenheimer pained with a box office revenue of over half a billion dollars. The insight of Hollywood studios to bring two mega-movies that are as different as possible to the premiere at the same time has succeeded beyond expectations.

Hollywood managed to create a package that will leave everyone talking. The other appeals to the pink world of childhood and doll games. The second is a three-hour biographical film about a physicist and the development of the atomic bomb.

Both of them manage to hit the hottest topics of this time with their themes: Barbie on gender roles and sexism, Oppenheimer on the fear of nuclear war, which has become relevant again due to the Russian aggression. Basic themes – sex and death – are at the core of the human mind.

Hollywood has long tried to garner box office revenue with guaranteed sequels to various superhero and adventure films. After the pandemic, the concern has been how to get the masses to watch and discuss films. Now it worked.

The basis of the Barbie addiction was shared doll play. Now it was allowed to dress up, wear pink clothes, drink pink drinks and immerse yourself in a dream world.

Barbie’s marketing machine placed giant Barbie toy boxes in department stores and movie theaters where people can pose as dolls and share their photos on Instagram. The frenzy grew into a global free advertising craze that other companies had better join. in Finland In July, Valio shared a Barbie party six pink pastry recipe.

GReta Gerwig Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are emphatically adult films with different approaches than in burkaispallo.

The script is full of references to film history, popular culture and various myths. There is enough to analyze about the doll theme From Gulliver’s Travels To the adventures of Pinocchio and Kafka For transformation until. The interest of the masses was guaranteed by the fixation of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

In Barbie many have been surprised by its outspoken feminism and its sneer at various machos and male explainers, which reaches even music geeks.

Barbie in China has moved female viewers to tears, while many male viewers leave the show indignant. A straightforward feminist message in pink shells can be a simple enough force for equality.

Mbeings the films have also caused an international uproar of appropriate size in terms of marketing.

in Vietnam and the Philippines Barbie was banned because in the background of one scene, in the childishly drawn world map, the South China Sea was drawn in a way that favors China’s unilateral territorial demarcation.

In India, Hindu nationalists were outraged that J. Robert Oppenheimer’s love scene in the film quoted an Indian Bhagavad Gita -quote about the God of Death: “Now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

There is an Oppenheimer in Japan scolded that the film focuses on Oppenheimer’s guilt for inventing the atomic bomb, but does not show what the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which claimed nearly 200,000 lives, actually accomplished.

The uproar showed how many ways a cultural product is viewed in the global world. However, they effectively sold movies.

For a long time, the movies were conversation starters, and the theaters are filled with spectators. Specially Operation Barbie Summer – the marketing department of Warner Bros., which planned the campaign, has reason to be happy. The magic of the movie works for adults again.

