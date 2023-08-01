The difference between current account interest and bank loan interest is now exceptionally large.

Sin the Uoman people banks have cat days. Households have more than a hundred billion euros lying around in almost interest-free checking accounts. Banks use these funds as a significant part of their fundraising when granting various loans.

The 12-month Euribor, often used as a reference interest rate for mortgages, is now more than four percent. When the bank puts its margin on top of it, the banks spin a decent account from this difference between the interest they receive and the interest they pay, i.e. interest margin.

For example, OP Group, which announced its results for January–June, received EUR 1.3 billion in interest coverage during the first half of the year. That’s more than seven million euros in easy profit every day.

Despite this, banks encourage customers to transfer excess funds out of current accounts. The reason is simple. In the long run, banks can earn more if they charge their customers fees and commissions for asset management services. Interest margins also seem to be dwindling, and mortgages are no longer sold.

Last week, central banks raised their interest rates in the United States and in the Eurozone, perhaps for the last time. The market believes that the interest rate peak has now perhaps been passed, inflation will slowly be brought under control and interest rates will start to fall.

Qwith display accounts more than a hundred billion euros, mostly interest-free, is a lot of money, as much as the total amount invested in Finnish investment funds.

With the usual one the wage earner has no reason to be ashamed that the funds in the current account have not been invested more productively. Head of Danske Bank’s Finnish personal customer business director Janne Lassila summarized In the article presenting the investment options for HS account funds access to why Finns do not invest their account funds: the money is used up by payday.

Many account holders also had time to get used to the fact that they hardly get any interest income on money deposits. From autumn 2015 to January 2022, the reference interest rates were in the red. The current spike in interest rates has been a violent and rapid phenomenon.

And the annual interest income for the higher-interest account still doesn’t end up skyrocketing. For example, a deposit of ten tons at two percent interest would bring a return of 200 euros minus taxes.

That’s why it depends on the person how much time they can spend on optimizing personal financial management. Many also think that in uncertain times it is good to keep your own cash reserves sufficiently large. They provide security and the opportunity to grab good buying opportunities if they come along.

Yadditional ones however, it would be wise to keep cash elsewhere than in current accounts, already because of the risk of fraudsters. In this case, it is essential to take care that the money can be used again within a couple of days at the latest, for example in savings accounts that yield better interest or in low-risk interest funds.

The highest savings account returns are often offered by Nordic express banks that are covered by the deposit protection system. For example, thanks to the system, funds in bank accounts in Finland and Sweden are protected up to one hundred thousand euros, even if the bank fails. Of course, you should carefully ensure the reliability and deposit protection of Pikavippi banks.

More those who enjoy investing should also familiarize themselves with, for example, short-interest funds. However, the returns are almost always proportional to the risk, and caution is often wise. It’s worth remembering that if the value of an investment falls by 50 percent, its value must rise again by one hundred percent before it can even break even.

