As the government’s budget tussle approaches, the outlook for the economy has improved in the world and perhaps gradually in Finland as well.

LIn the early months, the state of the Finnish economy is extremely dependent on the weather. If the winter turns out to be windy and mild, and there is no shortage of energy in Europe, consumers’ moods will turn more positive. If, on the other hand, there are windless cold seasons and electricity runs low, consumers’ cautiously optimistic optimism may be extinguished when energy prices push all other prices up as well.

The government’s summer has been dominated by arguments about ministers’ racist speeches. It culminates in the parliament at the beginning of September. If the government overcomes that obstacle, it should meet to think about next year’s budget. The policies of the government program are starting to be changed into practical solutions and adjusted to the expected economic development. The signals from the economy are contradictory.

If you compare economic expectations with a year ago, the change is quite significant. Even a year ago, it was considered clear that the sanctions against Russia, the stoppage of Russian energy imports and accelerating inflation would drag Finland into recession along with the rest of Europe. It was only argued about how severe the crisis is ahead.

In the end, the West narrowly escaped. Much less than Russia, whose economy is sinking. There was no serious energy crisis after all. You can get electricity and gasoline in Finland almost as cheaply as before the war started in Ukraine.

Employment has remained at a fairly good level. Finland’s gross national product has increased in the beginning of the year and the growth has gradually accelerated.

Inflation has also started to subside. In Finland, it is still above the level desired by the European Central Bank, but the pace is slowing down. In Finland, the housing market froze as interest rates rose. There will be no return to the world of zero interest rates, but consumers’ panic will soon dissipate and realism will win. Those four percent mortgage interest rates aren’t really impossible. The housing market will pick up when you get used to the new world of interest rates – the need to buy apartments has not disappeared anywhere.

Ein Europe, development has been remarkably uneven. Some countries in the south are experiencing moderate growth, and inflation in Spain, for example, has already dropped to around two percent – exactly the numbers that the ECB is looking for. In Germany, the economy is in trouble.

A few months ago, the global trade war seemed only to intensify. The world threatened to be torn in two: those who fight with the United States and those who ally with China. In recent weeks, economic observers have observed a cautious easing.

China’s economy is in a weaker condition than what China’s leaders want and consider safe in terms of their own legitimacy. Foreign investments in China have suffered. The real estate industry has been in trouble for a long time, and the flow of tourists has stopped.

Moods of softening have been detected, for example, in the fact that China is cautiously edging its view of the war in Ukraine closer to Western interpretations. In addition, foreign investors have been attracted to return to China.

Realism wins even globally: China needs the West and the West has no chance to promote the green transition without cooperation with China.

TThe atmosphere in the industry is cautiously positive at the start of autumn. However, a Europe-wide energy shortage could change the mood. If energy prices rise and inflation accelerates again, expectations of future key interest rate hikes by the ECB would be strengthened. Interest rate hikes would push Europe towards recession.

For this kind of economic development, the new government’s economic line seeking savings would be quite bad. Fortunately, the scenario of an energy crisis is much less likely now than it was a year ago.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.