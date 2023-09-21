Editorial | Autocratic Azerbaijan is pursuing its goals in Nagorno-Karabakh

The West remained a bystander when the autocratic president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, launched an attack on the Armenian-held areas of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tthis week Europe had to watch two active wars, when Azerbaijan started a new operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday. Before Wednesday’s cease-fire, at least dozens of people were killed, including Armenian civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the ceasefire, the Armenian forces of Nagorno-Karabakh promised to stop their activities. They agreed to Azerbaijan’s terms before Azerbaijani forces advanced into areas where Armenian civilians had fled. The brutality of Azeri forces against civilians is well remembered in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh was an Armenian-majority province that was an autonomous region of the Azerbaijan Soviet Republic during the Soviet era. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, Christian Armenians feared that they would remain a minority in Muslim-majority Azerbaijan. In the war, the Armenians evicted the Azeris and occupied the territories between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent, but according to international law, the region has always belonged to Azerbaijan. The frozen conflict continued until 2020, when Azerbaijan launched an attack. The Armenians were left with a small part of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was cut off by the supply route to Azerbaijan last December.

The autocratic president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, seems to want to settle the conflict once and for all, that is, in practice, to drive the Armenians out. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is an opportunity for him. The West and Russia are busy, and as a result of the war, the West in principle supports the territorial integrity of states. Aliyev is supported by Turkey and Israel, as well as practically Armenia’s ally Russia, which blames this week’s events on the Armenian leadership, which is strengthening relations with the West.

This week’s events in Nagorno-Karabakh were also a defeat for Western diplomacy.

