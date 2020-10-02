No one is fooled by Emmanuel Macron’s political operation. By seizing on the theme of “separatism”, the Head of State, with his eye riveted on the presidential elections, puts on his big electoral clogs. For him, the objective is twofold: to attract the good graces of the right – his main supporter – around this theme with strong xenophobic overtones and to reorient the public debate on identity and religious questions, relegating to the background the painful litany. social plans. The scenario is established: presidential speech this Friday, three months of consultation then, debate in Parliament, bill adopted within a year … Suffice to say that the strategy of seduction and diversion of the Elysee, the main driver in this affair , is gone to last.

In doing so, Emmanuel Macron is playing with fire. This far-right poaching in land will not fail, under the guise of attacking a minority of fanatics, to convey its share of outrages and fantasies against Islam in general. The Head of State knows this well. He takes the responsibility to maintain a climate of stigmatization and amalgamations around the second religion of France. And to generate himself the “separatism” that he denounces. A shame. Of course, obscurantist phenomena and community abuses exist. They are a reality in certain ghettoized neighborhoods. But they must be brought back to their proper proportion. And above all, to fight them with something other than laws of circumstance.

What do the mayors of popular cities say? That a new text is not necessary. Whether they already have, more or less, the legislative or regulatory tools to manage attacks on secularism or gender equality. And, above all, that this “separatism” feeds mainly on poverty, territorial inequalities, the absence of dialogue, the decline in public services. In these areas where some students lose a year of their schooling for lack of substitute teachers, it is not the inhabitants who are marginalized by the Republic. But the Republic which puts them on the margins. This separatism deserves a fight far more ambitious than the nauseating and electoral debates.