Editorial | Artificial intelligence threatens to turn the world into a sandbox for a few super companies

Artificial intelligence, which is developing at a tremendous pace, provides the tools to solve many problems that were considered impossible, but it will not happen by itself.

Kin 2024, Finns are worried about port strikes, the eastern border, insufficient gas and wolves moving around settlements. At the same time, when the news on the domestic pages is as if from the distant past, the financial pages are reporting on the technological revolution, which is predicted to revolutionize working life, economy and society already in the next few years in Finland as well.