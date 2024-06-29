Editorial | Artificial intelligence is forcing people to change again

Editorial|Ordinary people and companies should be curious about artificial intelligence and take advantage of all its possibilities. The EU’s artificial intelligence regulation seems to be at least in the right direction.

Tmidnight in England in 1812. A group of textile workers get together after dark and start breaking looms. According to this labor movement, later known as the Luddites, it was morally wrong to build machines that “take away man’s bread.” Therefore, it was justified to destroy them.

The development of technology has destroyed a huge number of jobs. Cars replaced horse-drawn carriages, radio destroyed theater work, television hindered radio work. The Internet has bankrupted small businesses and put an end to all kinds of paper-related work.

The hype surrounding artificial intelligence may have already passed its peak. Chip company Nvidia’s stock quickly fell by 500 billion euros, almost twice the value of all the companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Although there are a few artificial intelligence assistants in every program, genuinely useful tools have still been few and far between. A huge upheaval has been promised for almost two years, but in the end there are few concrete changes.

According to Helsingin Sanomat’s internal observations, the introduction of an artificial intelligence assistant in programming work has made the work of developers more efficient by about 15 percent. Some programmers are helped more by artificial intelligence, some not at all.

Getting the benefit requires extensive changes in working methods, not just turning on artificial intelligence. You shouldn’t put a Tesla engine in the Lada, but think more broadly about the way the work is done.

Even if the legal point of the hype has already been reached, it does not mean that artificial intelligence is a passing fad. Technology is very useful when it is understood and used correctly.

So far, AI has been particularly useful for criminals, Russian troll factories and other scammers. Hallucination of artificial intelligence models, i.e. the tendency to invent things from scratch, is still an unsolved problem.

It would even be beneficial for the hype to die down. Companies and AI vendors would have to focus on what truly generates value.

Ssoundness and caution are needed when introducing this new technology as well.

In the case of many artificial intelligence tools, it has turned out that the materials used to train them – websites, magazine articles, books, images and music – have been taken without permission, i.e. stolen. It cannot be thought that the technology of the future would be built on a dishonest basis.

The EU has already achieved one part of the regulation of artificial intelligence. The most dangerous systems, such as the citizen scoring used for dystopian control known from China, are prohibited. High-risk systems are closely monitored. These include, for example, the automation of granting loans and student selection, and the like. In addition, low-risk systems must disclose the use of artificial intelligence openly.

The EU’s artificial intelligence regulation seems to be at least in the right direction. Apple, which recently announced the launch of artificial intelligence assistants, said that the company is postponing the introduction of its own artificial intelligence product to Europe “due to the uncertain regulatory situation”. Google and Facebook have said the same.

EU regulation is actually not very demanding. Apple’s decision tells about the company’s true values. Privacy and consumer rights are seemingly important to the company, except if they are actually required by law.

Tin addition to destroying work, the development of technology has always created new professions and jobs. That’s how it is now.

However, it is not a given that a new job will be created in Finland. Remote work had all the possibilities, but its breakthrough required a push like the coronavirus pandemic.

Ordinary people and companies should be curious about artificial intelligence and take advantage of all its possibilities. Change doesn’t happen by itself, it is made.

