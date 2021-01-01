Editorial Argentina made history of women’s rights

The homeland of Pope Francis allows abortion as the first major Latin American country.

Women, the rights of girls and sexual minorities, and sexual and reproductive health are themes that should not be constantly at the center of the twists and turns of politics in democracies that respect human rights. Yet, in recent years in particular, the right to abortion has also been a purpose-built issue of polarizing parties and politics, with right-wing conservative parties in particular seeking the favor of religious and value-conservative voters.