Editorial Annika Saarikko wants to expand the local agreement, but it will not be easy

A dispute between the center and the left parties can be predicted on the subject.

18.9. 16:00

Downtown the new chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko, held the first line speeches on Friday.

Speech was not held at the party meeting because the meeting was truncated from three days to two days.

In his speech, Saarikko took a strong position in favor of extending the local agreement. A brisk dispute between the governing parties can be predicted in the near future.