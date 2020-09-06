Editorial|Editorial

Annika Saarikko leads the Interim Get together

The brand new celebration chief Annika Saarikko is a talented politician, however she is taking up the management of the middle at a really tough time. The celebration has to ask whether or not there isn’t a actual order for the previous celebration mannequin between the Socialists and the correct.

Annika Saarikko, the brand new chairman of the middle, spoke in Oulu.­

20:15

