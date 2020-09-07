No Result
Editorial Annika Saarikko and Elina Lepomäki proceed the victory of younger girls within the strongholds of political energy

September 7, 2020
Various certified girls politicians of about the identical age have occurred to hit Finland.

In 1983 the election of Annika Saarikko, who was born because the chairman of the middle, continued the collection of ladies born within the Nineteen Eighties within the positions of the federal government. Saarikko changed the even youthful Katri Kulmun within the celebration management (b. 1987).

Within the board, Saarikko joins the ranks of prime ministers, together with Sanna Marin (b. 1985), Li Andersson (b. 1987) and Maria Ohisalo (b. 1985). Elina Lepomäki (b. 1981), who was elected deputy chairman of the Coalition Get together on Sunday, can be becoming a member of the group – albeit by way of a change of presidency.

