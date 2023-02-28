Editorial | Anneli Auer’s case undermines trust in the authorities

The testimony of Anneli Auer’s children may force the court case to be reopened. A thorough and public investigation of the matter is necessary in order to maintain trust in the police and the judiciary.

AThe things revealed in the legal case of nneli Auer and her male friend raise extremely serious questions about the functioning of both the police and the judiciary.

Attorney Markku Fredman told (HS 25.2.), that Auer’s children have retracted previous testimony in which they accused Auer and her male friend of numerous sexual crimes. According to the children, they had given their testimony after being led and pressured, and according to the children, no crimes have actually taken place.

In light of the new information, Fredman is applying to the Supreme Court to annul the criminal convictions handed down in 2013.

Anneli Auer’s case has no equal in Finnish criminal history. In 2009, the district court of Satakunta convicted Auer of murdering her husband, but the court of appeals of Vaasa overturned the verdict in 2011. The police’s criminal investigation revealed numerous mistakes and oddities during the trial.

After the murder, Auer’s minor children were placed in a relative’s family, where they allegedly started telling about Auer’s involvement in the bloodshed and accused Auer and her male friend of cruel and imaginary sexual crimes. In 2012, the District Court of Varsinais-Suomen sentenced the duo to long prison terms for their actions. However, according to the children’s new testimony, all these stories were made up to please the foster parents. According to experts, children are prone to being led by adults and often do not even realize that they are inventing things themselves.

The new twist forces the Supreme Court to carefully evaluate whether there are conditions for annulment of the sentence.

A thorough public investigation of the matter is necessary not only from the point of view of the legal protection of those concerned, but also from the point of view of society as a whole. The air is thick with questions that must be answered, because otherwise the case seriously threatens the very high level of trust that Finns feel towards the police and the judiciary.

