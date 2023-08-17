Editorial | Anna-Lena Laurén’s important work continues in Finland

Journalists are too tolerant of risks, but working in Russia is life-threatening even for non-Russian journalists.

VEnäja has driven the Russian free media into exile and forced the majority of international journalists to leave the country. Also Anna-Lena Laurén, the long-time Russia correspondent of Hufvudstadsbladet and the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter can no longer continue his work in Moscow. Accreditation was not renewed.

The analyzes of Laurén and other journalists who have followed Russia on the spot for years have played a key role in forming an understanding of Russia in Finland. Tourism and business across the eastern border is over, and totalitarian Russia closes the media’s window into Russian society.

Journalists are too tolerant of risks, but working in Russia is dangerous. Many correspondents would still remain, but one in particular would have to be quickly removed from the country: Evan Gershkovich of the American Wall Street Journal. Russia captured Gershkovich in March, claiming he was a spy. Gershkovich became a hostage of the Kremlin and a bargaining chip in a game where truth has no value.

