Kokoumus, Sdp and Basic Finns all want to be number one in the elections. The most important thing, however, is that Finland gets a functioning government quickly after the elections.

Parliamentary elections the situation is getting tighter when the support of the coalition has started to melt as the elections approach. Mightily in the survey 2.2. the coalition’s support had dropped to 21.6 percent, with which the party is only 2.5 percentage points ahead of the Sdp. Basic Finns, on the other hand, are breathing down the necks of the Dems, 0.7 percentage points away. The election is becoming a three-way deal.

The change is not unexpected, as the chasers tend to catch the poll leaders as election day approaches. Sdp has been able to benefit from Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s (sd) rude appearances. If the coalition’s Petteri Orpo does not do better in the exchange of words, the coalition’s expected election victory may fall from the fork to the chest.

Sdp does not want to settle for second place in the elections, but aims to continue as the prime minister’s party. It became obvious when the party announced its own economic policies last week.

In advance, the Sdp was expected to offer smaller spending adjustments – i.e. cuts – than the coalition and Purussuomalaiset, which had previously announced their own programs, but to signal a clear change to the debt-free economic line of the current government.

The expected change was not seen. Sdp did announce that it would present an adjustment of 3.5–6 billion euros during the election period, but the means to achieve it were largely left to wishful thinking: tightening the tax base and improving economic growth and employment. Direct expenditure reductions were smaller in the program than in the left-wing coalition.

There will also be tactical calculation in the background. The economy is expected to be the main theme of the elections. With its program, Sdp positioned itself as the main opponent of the coalition in economic matters. Sdp will benefit if the tension of the election campaign runs between Marin and Orpo.

In the elections let’s aim for power, but after the elections we will do what we have to. For four years, Marini’s government went from crisis to crisis, and there is nothing to suggest that things will be any smoother in the future. Probably, the coming government period will also go well in responding to the crises that fall upon it.

Taivaanranta now looks like the next government will have to deal with familiar problems, new problems and even completely unexpected problems.

The even situation predicts that a fierce election campaign is ahead. When the three parties still have a chance for first place, they are tempted to put everything on the line without worrying about tomorrow. Things can get ugly, too.

“ Politicians and voters should wake up to reality.

However, it is part of the Finnish multi-party system that the election officials must transform into government partners immediately after the elections. Two of the three largest parties are almost certainly needed for the government.

In this situation, regardless of the election result, the government needs to get back on its feet quickly. Last Thursday, President Sauli Niinistö expressed his concern that the prolongation of the government negotiations could complicate the management of the NATO process.

Worrying the world situation, at least so far, has had surprisingly little impact on the elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons in his commemorative speech for the Battle of Stalingrad last week. However, in their own speeches, Finnish politicians have been concerned about, for example, mountain council taxes, street gangs and trans people lurking in toilets.

It would clearly be time for both politicians and voters to wake up to reality. Security policy is not an election theme that separates the parties, but it is the background of everything.

Of course, elections include standing out, challenging and confronting each other. That’s what politics is. But even in the midst of the election frenzy, we should not forget that Finland is in a bad place. Ultimately, the most important thing in these elections is that Finland gets a strong and capable government to bear responsibility for the country’s affairs in the difficult times ahead.

