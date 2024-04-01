Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Editorial | An even bigger wave of immigrants is needed in Lapland

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | An even bigger wave of immigrants is needed in Lapland

Lapland's versatile success story is looking for an equal. The reputation of the province to be supported was left behind, and the situation turned the other way around.

Qthe Lapland boom of the Orona era attracted migrants to the north, but the numbers remained small and did not help Lapland prepare for the current problem. The province would need an even bigger wave of immigrants.

It is needed because there is a shortage of workers. The unemployment rate in Lapland is the lowest since the recession of the 1990s. Our own people are able to work.

