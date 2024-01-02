Queen Margareeta II of Denmark, who was in power for more than 50 years, did something very extraordinary. He decided to abdicate and retire.

Tthe New Year's speech of Queen Margareeta II of Anska on Sunday was historic: the queen announced that she would retire for retirement.

Margaret has been Queen of Denmark since 1972. That's a long time, 52 years. However, there have been too few royals to retire, and it has not been customary in Denmark to give up the crown either. However, power in Denmark will change on January 14, when Crown Prince Frederik, 55, who was born to his position, will become king.