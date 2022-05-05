Editorial An avalanche of lies awaits Finland

Editorial|Editorial
A campaign is already underway in Moscow to stigmatize Swedes as Nazis. The propaganda campaign for Finland is only a matter of time.
In Moscow a notice campaign has been launched on the billboards of the bus stops accusing the Swedes of being Nazis. The announcements include well-known Swedes in Russia, such as children’s author Astrid Lindgren, film director Ingmar Bergman and the founder of the furniture chain Ikea, Ingvar Kamprad, and the wartime King Gustav V.
