Editorial An avalanche of lies awaits Finland

Editorial|Editorial

A campaign is already underway in Moscow to stigmatize Swedes as Nazis. The propaganda campaign for Finland is only a matter of time.

For logged in

The man passed the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow in late April.

2:00

In Moscow a notice campaign has been launched on the billboards of the bus stops accusing the Swedes of being Nazis. The announcements include well-known Swedes in Russia, such as children’s author Astrid Lindgren, film director Ingmar Bergman and the founder of the furniture chain Ikea, Ingvar Kamprad, and the wartime King Gustav V.