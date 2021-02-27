Editorial An applicant for ethically sustainable production can end up in hell, even if the road is paved with good intentions

Electrifying the world requires raw materials that are not produced in a sustainable way everywhere. There are many of these raw materials in Finnish soil.

Environmental sometimes the right solution is difficult to make. The choice becomes more and more difficult if combined with moral weighings. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Fresh according to the information Chinese solar cells commonly use parts manufactured in Xinjiang. In January, a U.S. consulting firm, Horizon Advisory, released a report suggesting that Chinese solar panel producers are linked to forced labor in Xinjiang. China has closed up to a million Uighurs in concentration camps in Xinjiang.