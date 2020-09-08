No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial An ageing Finland wants work-related immigration

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 8, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The change within the age construction takes away the premise for the financing of welfare companies. But Finland has accomplished nothing to advertise work-related immigration.

Political decision-makers may at all times sometimes recall President Juho Kusti Paasikivi’s assertion: “The start of all knowledge is the popularity of details.”

The proverb is engraved on the President’s monument to Paasikivenaukio close to the Parliament Home, so decision-makers can check out it as they go by.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Hong Kong | The dreaded safety legislation has solely been in power for a few months, nevertheless it even exhibits up in Hong Kong within the contents of textbooks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.