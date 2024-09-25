Editorial|In the survey, the majority of voters of both main parties in the United States would be ready to send American troops to Finland’s aid if Russia attacked.

YUS President Joe Biden appealed for peace and cooperation in his farewell speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. The president recalled his long political career, during which the world has often seemed to be at a dead end, but a way forward has always been found. This can be found in current problems as well, Biden assured. “Things can get better. We must never forget that. I’ve seen that throughout my career,” Biden recalled.

President Biden has accomplished a lot in four years. For Europe, the most important thing has been Biden’s firm leadership during the Russian war of aggression. If a lesser leader had sat in the White House, the situation in Europe could be much bleaker.

According to Biden, Ukraine should be supported for a just and lasting peace. “The good news is that Putin’s war has failed in its most important goals. He set out to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He set out to weaken NATO, but NATO is bigger, stronger and more united than ever with two new members, Finland and Sweden.”

For the North, Biden has been a historic president, because he opened the door to NATO for Finland and Sweden and made sure that both countries got over the threshold.

Biden’s retreat means uncertainty about the US line. If the Democrats keep their position in the White House, the country’s line will largely remain the same, although Kamala Harris’s experience and knowledge of world affairs are far from Biden’s. With the return of Donald Trump, the United States would change from a stabilizing force to a factor of unpredictability.

UEcopolitics usually doesn’t carry a lot of weight in US elections, but now it’s of more interest than usual. Institute for Global Affairs research institute figured it out positions of residents of six electorally decisive states – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada – on security policy issues.

The poll showed a split in the electorate: Democratic voters want the United States to support an international system based on democracy and liberal values, while Republicans would keep the military strong but let the rest of the world take care of its own problems. Assessments of Biden’s foreign policy were mixed. Getting American prisoners from Russia and the expansion of NATO were considered the president’s biggest successes. No wonder Biden mentions Finland so often.

Among the questions was one that particularly interests Finns: If Finland were to be attacked by Russia and invoke the fifth article of NATO, should the United States send troops to Finland’s aid, even if it would lead to American losses?

63 percent of all respondents were ready to send American troops, 37 percent were against it. Party positions had an effect: 76 percent of those voting for Democrats would be ready to send troops, 55 percent of Republicans.

The follow-up question asked which factor should guide the actions of the Americans in response to the attack on Finland. Those who were ready to send American troops to Finland considered the most important reason to be the desire to maintain the allies’ trust in the United States. A good fifth feared that after Finland, Russia could attack other countries as well.

Of those who would not send troops, almost one in three feared nuclear war. A fifth did not consider the defense of Finland to be a vital interest of the United States, and the same number considered the defense of Finland to be too much of a burden on the American economy.

Sfor uomi, the opinions of ordinary Americans are important, because despite the agreements, every president of the United States has to take public opinion into account in a real situation. So, at least at the moment, it is favorable to the defense of Finland in both main parties.

