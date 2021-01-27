Until recently, the name of Ambroise Croizat, whose 120th anniversary is celebrated today, aroused only questioning looks. “Ambrose who? “ An almost forgotten surname, erased from the history of our country. A million people may have rushed to his funeral in February 1951, the former trade unionist, communist minister and co-founder of Social Security, never had the right to the national recognition worthy of his work. Make no mistake about it. This is not an oversight. But well of a political exclusion. The dead are not neutral, and a nation honors only those who suit it.

It was therefore considered, for years, unseemly to celebrate the figure of this steelworker, yet master builder of one of the greatest social conquests of the twentieth century. For the whole liberal galaxy, so powerful in the circles of power, to silence the very existence of “Minister of workers” has always been an essential fight from beyond the grave. The one carried out fiercely against the anti-model represented in their eyes by Social Security, a united and fair system, whose billions of budget based on contributions escape, in principle, the infinite appetites of the market.

This virtuous philosophy has never ceased to be mocked, underestimated, discredited by the triumphant capitalism of these last decades. But the health crisis is there. And even the ayatollahs of commodification had to pinch their noses to recognize the relevance of our Social Security in the face of the risks of an explosion of insecurity and the challenge of access to healthcare. Let’s not dream. These are just occasional words. And the work of undermining, whether on the pension system or unemployment insurance, will start again. As we can see, bringing Ambroise Croizat into the Panthéon is an urgent matter. Not just to right an injustice by honoring a man and his imprint. But well to seal in the midst of great minds the base of our social Republic.