Editorial | Amazon bought robot vacuum cleaners to see your home closely

The data company Amazon can use robot vacuum cleaners to map apartments and collect information about them.

American the technology giant Amazon said the other Friday having bought the iRobot vacuum cleaner company with 1.6 billion dollars, or 1.57 billion euros.

The company that manufactures robotic vacuum cleaners called Roomba is suitable as a product of Amazon’s online store, but experts following Amazon’s activities saw a more strategic reason behind the sale: Amazon wants to map our homes from the inside.

In the advanced Roomba in the j7 robot vacuum cleaner is a camera that can collect more than 43 million pieces of information from the apartment to be analyzed by the device’s artificial intelligence. Manufacturer promisethat the data collection of the device’s smart map functions can be switched off, but then the benefit from the device will decrease.

With the help of the data, the j7 vacuum cleaner creates an accurate floor plan of the interior of the apartment. It notices when the guest room is converted into a nursery and can judge from the crumbs under the sofa that the old sofa is reaching the end of its useful life.

Idea is devilishly cunning. If Amazon asked people if it could install a data collection system in their homes, most would probably refuse, and the rest would demand a large compensation for it. Now the consumer pays for a vacuum cleaner that collects this information for Amazon.

Amazon is known as an online store, but its profits are mainly from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where it is the world’s largest. World the second richest person Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, is first and foremost a data company that analyzes, processes and sells the information it collects about our activities.

Amazon has already invested a lot in home automation and monitoring and security devices. It collects information about purchasing behavior in the Amazon online store and supervises movements In Ring doorbell home security systems. It records the orders given to the voice-controlled Alexa speaker assistant for the selection of various music and news content, and studies our reading and viewing habits on Kindle reading devices and the Prime streaming channel.

In July, Amazon bought One Digital, a healthcare company that offers digital doctor services, for $3.9 billion. This is how it got access to a lot of health information. The deal was Amazon’s third largest after buying the Whole Foods grocery chain and MGM movie studios.

Collected one purpose of the data is to personalize the company’s services to better match the consumer’s needs. In terms of consumer privacy, some of the information may be too revealing. Many do not even in principle want giant companies to know more about us and our behavior than we do.

The data collected by Amazon and their combination with other sources can already give the company a very accurate picture of consumer behavior, but there is still almost no data from inside the home. Smart bulbs can dim automatically when the flat-screen TV is opened, but for a deeper understanding of where the various devices are located in the home, you need a little sleuth like the advanced Roomba vacuum cleaner.

Product developers talk about creating an intelligent operating environment for homes. In order to create smooth services, 3D modeling of apartments and a lot of information points are needed. Amazon has sold a 43-centimeter Astro home robot to selected pioneer customers, which can push a drink can or a meal package placed on a transport stand into the living room, but otherwise its features are not judged to be sufficiently different from the Alexa device. That’s why robotic vacuum cleaners, which sell well, can be a necessary means for Amazon to map homes.

The smart homes of the future are based on the idea that different devices, from air humidifiers to refrigerators, collect and share data with each other. From the point of view of the consumer, the key question is how much personal information we are willing to share with different device manufacturers to facilitate automation. Most likely, the slip happens with the least amount of noise and silence so that we share the information about ourselves before we realize what happened.

