Constanza Recart and Ana María Pávez, founding partners of the Amanuta publishing house at the headquarters in Santiago. March 30, 2023. Cristobal Venegas (© CRISTOBAL VENEGAS)

At the beginning of March, Amanuta won the prize for the best children’s and youth publishing house in Latin America at the Bologna fair (Italy). The child psychiatrist Constanza Recart and the commercial engineer Ana María Pávez decided to found it 20 years ago when they were looking for texts for their children and realized that the cultural offer for children was “very sad, very poor” in Chile. In a market dominated by European supply, they freehand created a book on pre-Columbian traditions starring a llama from the Andean highlands. They wrote it and, in the absence of illustrators at that time, they commissioned the images to design students. They opted for a hard cover, good quality paper, four colors. Once ready, they knocked on doors to market it. “They began to undress the product, because the clothing was very expensive. They discouraged us, so we said: let’s make our own editorial”, explains Recart.

The proposal to value the Chilean cultural heritage brought them problems. “From the beginning we had censorship issues. Creole myths and legends are hard, shocking stories. There were people who questioned us if the character died, for example, ”recalls the psychiatrist, accompanied by her partner in the bookstore on one of the main streets of the Providencia municipality, in Santiago de Chile. After two decades working together, the phrases complement each other organically. “We did a version of the little Red Riding Hood with the texts of Gabriela Mistral. The real story of Charles Perrault is very hard and Mistral does not censor… The Government has never bought that book from us. Dads sometimes give it back. They ask us why the hunter doesn’t show up. One has to accept that making an original proposal will not be a bestseller”, adds Pávez.

They clarify that they do not create scandalous books, they only treat children and young people as people, not as “average people”. “People have the right to have access to information, [en este caso] mediated by an adult. None of our books, like Roald Dahl’s, have anything that a child is not prepared to hear and see. In addition, supposedly there is an adult who makes the selection and with whom to talk,” says Recart, alluding to the controversy generated by the announcement by the Puffin publishing house, the children’s literature subsidiary of the giant Penguin Random House, about altering adjectives or physical descriptions. of some of his characters from Dahl’s texts. After an avalanche of criticism, Puffin backed down.

The increase in the persecution of topics that may be controversial in children’s literature, as accused by publishers and authors from all over the world at the Bologna fair, will bring consequences, foresee the founders of Amanuta. “There are publishers that are going to continue doing what they want and others that are going to respond to the market. That they will do whatever it takes to get a book into the schools,” says Pávez. Regarding the fear of the authors, she states that some are going to narrow their spectrum and are going to be much more restrictive, censor themselves.

Members have published books on the lead child, a minor who was offered in honor of the Inca god Inti (Sun) and buried alive at 5,400 meters above sea level more than 500 years ago on Cerro el Plomo, in Santiago, or on Violeta Parra, who committed suicide. “We try to present complex issues in a subtle, responsible way, with a double reading, so that each one, with their cognitive development, can do their own reading”, says Recart. About a book that addresses gender change, for example, they say they have talked about it and have it on the horizon, but they still don’t feel qualified to write one that leaves them happy.

The Amanuta formula has produced good results. Since that book on the llama they have published another 200. For 10 years they have not only addressed local issues, but Latin American ones. In Chile, they sell them from Arica to Antarctica, from the extreme north to the southern tip. The Book Fund’s Learning Resource Center (CRA) has been instrumental in its expansion. Government purchases have their illustrated texts in libraries and public schools in much of the country. And with the help of Pro Chile and the Ministry of Culture, they have managed to poke their heads abroad in the midst of a sea of ​​publications. Her works are sold in a dozen Spanish-speaking countries and have been translated into another dozen languages, such as German, English and Chinese. Sometimes they are the ones who have an idea and materialize it, other times they come from authors and other times from illustrators.

In the 20 years they have been in the industry, their diagnosis of the Chilean demand for children’s literature “has not changed much”: princesses, dinosaurs and unicorns. For this reason, they try to squeeze their trips to international fairs to get ideas and buy rights. For example, the topic of emotions is one that has been circulating for some time. That’s why they brought The feelings, a Polish book that has been successful in Europe and with which they have done very well in Chile. They have their own planting Empathy and in other contingent issues, such as climate change, created green echoeswhich addresses environmental care.

“They are bets that we make: latent themes that have not reached the world of children. With some we have done well and with others we have done badly ”, acknowledges Recart. In Chile, his greatest success is my body speaks, a book for very young children where different parts of the body are explored through gestures and actions. Of course, it has been the “most controversial”. In one image, a girl appears in front of a mirror who says: “This is how I look pretty.” Next to her, there is a boy making a face that says: “That’s how I look ugly.” “That page has taken away our sleep,” Pávez acknowledges, unable to believe what he is saying.

The complaints they have received range from why they give space to negative content to the differentiation they make between men and women. “When does this stop?” they wonder. Every time they reissue it, they have problems. The author of the text, the psychologist Patricia Fernández, refuses to change it. An almost invisible flag of struggle against the pressures facing the children’s literature industry. For this reason, they see two alternatives on the horizon: that of the publishers that are going to censor themselves for greater commercial ambition, and others, smaller, like theirs, are not going to fall for it because they can survive if someone blames them: “ Why did you put in the text ‘This is how I look ugly’”.