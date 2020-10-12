Editorial Although the most important elections for Europe will take place soon, American voters will not decide the fate of Europe

Upgrade
Although the most important elections for Europe will take place soon, American voters will not decide the fate of Europe

October 12, 2020
Although the most important elections for Europe will take place soon, American voters will not decide the fate of Europe

Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election would stabilize the relationship between Europe and the United States, but the reasons for Europe’s weakness, member lines, and instability are ultimately the continent’s own.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke to reporters on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware.­Picture: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

When the Americans elected Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States four years ago, many predicted harsh times for European-US relations. Many also said that it is more important to weigh deeds than speeches. It has now been seen that both have been tough.

