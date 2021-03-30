Editorial All young people should be offered free contraception, no matter where they live in the municipality

Editorial|Editorial
Free contraception and post-contraception from a pharmacy reduce teenage pregnancies, says a new study.
Free Prevention for people under the age of 25 came into the government program already in the government negotiations led by Antti Rinte, who preceded Sanna Marin (sd) as prime minister. The government program promises a nationwide experiment on the basis of which the practice could be made permanent.
