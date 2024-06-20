Editorial | After the meeting between Putin and Kim, the world is even more dangerous

Editorial|The leaders of Russia and North Korea negotiated military cooperation in Pyongyang. As a result, Russia, which needs ammunition from North Korea, will probably give weapons technology to North Korea’s nuclear program in return.

Qauthor of George Orwell’s novel In 1984 the most famous sentence is: “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.” It easily came to mind when Russian leader Vladimir Putin met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang this week.

Kim had decorated the roadsides with pictures of Putin, ordered masses of people along the route to greet guests and called the Russian “friendship delegation” “the most honest friends and comrades”. Putin also received an appropriate reception at the gala concert in Pyongyang (tumultuous, long standing ovation).

Putin, on the other hand, thanked North Korea for its support in Russia’s fight against the “imperialist policy of the United States”, “also in connection with Ukraine”. Pavel Zarubin, a journalist who is one of Putin’s main propagandists, on the other hand, told about the Stalin-era song played in Pyongyang’s central square, whose chorus says that “I don’t know of any other country where you can breathe as freely”.

Putin and Kim, who predicted the destruction of the West, finally inspected the parade together in a black Mercedes-Benz.

PUtin had to travel to Pyongyang because Russia needs ammunition and conventional weapons for its war of aggression in Ukraine. North Korea, which has been a military economy for decades, has huge stockpiles that Russia had to rely on as early as 2022. According to Western estimates, North Korea has already supplied Russia with around five million munitions.

For Kim, the situation is like a gift from heaven. The international community had isolated his country due to nuclear and missile tests, further straining the poor communist dictatorship’s economy. Putin’s need for ammunition allowed Kim to break out of isolation and join China, Russia and Iran as part of a group challenging the current world order. Despite his words emphasizing friendship, Kim is not doing Putin a favor, but doing business with him.

For the first time, Kim is in a situation where an ally needs North Korea’s help. At first, Kim seemed to need food and oil against the armament, but now it seems that Kim wants to use the situation to strengthen his nuclear deterrence.

“ Laughing at Putin’s problems won’t help.

The joint defense agreement signed by Putin and Kim probably means that Russia will give North Korea nuclear weapons technology in exchange for ammunition and missiles. The barter may include more, and even the sending of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine cannot be completely ruled out, at least in the longer term.

The situation is unfortunate for the West in every way. North Korea’s old-fashioned arms industry and its Soviet-era ammunition stockpiles have been laughed at, but yes, they also hurt Ukrainians when they hit. At the same time, the West has not properly started its ammunition industry.

The bigger concern, however, is related to what kind of condition North Korea will get its own weaponry with the help of Russian technological support. A few years ago, Russia was involved in limiting North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, but now Putin supports it.

North Korea’s behavior has already become even more brazen than before, so it is even more difficult to pressure the country to negotiate on nuclear weapons. This has wider implications in Asia as well.

Tthe situation is certainly embarrassing for Putin. A humble begging trip to Pyongyang reveals how badly he wants and needs ammunition for the front. Putin would like to present himself as the leader of a great power, but in Pyongyang he certainly did not seem like one.

China, the traditional supporter of North Korea, is not too enthusiastic about the cooperation between Putin and Kim either. Although China is in the same camp as Russia and North Korea and is happy to weaken the West, the tightening of the situation on the Korean peninsula is not in China’s interests.

However, laughing at Putin’s problems does not help. The alliance between Putin and Kim clearly makes the world more dangerous than before. Since North Korea seeks to threaten the United States, the meeting also affects the security of the United States. The United States has to pay even more attention to Asia.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.