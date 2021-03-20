Saturday, March 20, 2021
Editorial After the coronavirus crisis, a consumer celebration begins

by admin
March 20, 2021
in World
Household disposable income now clearly exceeds household consumption expenditure.

Is not needed complex modeling when estimating what happens in an economy when a pandemic suffocates vaccinations. The consumption party begins.

The United States acted in the same style with its pandemic recovery as it did after the financial crisis. The United States counterattacked quickly and spent a huge amount of money on it. Europe’s response was again a little slower and a little narrower. But unlike after the financial crisis, now the recovery of big money came into a world that no longer strives for frugality and for which debt is no horror either.

