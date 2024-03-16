Editorial | After Putin's election theater, even more boring times are ahead

Russia is organizing a voting event this weekend, which the country's leadership is calling the presidential election. After that, the Kremlin can tighten its grip again.

Venäjä has accelerated its so-called voting special operation to its peak in recent days. The most visible phase of the operation, the All-Russian voting event, began on Friday and will end on Sunday.

The Russian leadership calls this ritualistic play the Russian presidential election. However, these “elections” are not honest and fair, the Central Election Commission is part of the president's administration. The effort is to prove the people's love for their leader. This time, the goal is to show that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is declared the “election winner”, is unprecedentedly popular, and the absolute majority of Russians support his policies and actions in Ukraine.

In the previous “election” in 2018, which was also not fair, Putin was reported to have received 77 percent of the vote. Now the goal is to get an even bigger vote share for Putin. The goal has been secured by further limiting the pool of candidates, distributing public money to the people and forcing people to vote. These methods have traditionally been used to avoid the need for excessive fraud on election day.

With increased repression, the management thinks about such matters less, although with the introduction of electronic voting, the forgeries can be hidden. In any case, the various levels of the administration know that they must interpret Putin's goal as an order.

Since the Kremlin's plans go completely according to the script only in the speeches of some Western analysts, the atmosphere in Russia during and during the “election” is tense. Those in power are clearly nervous about the call of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison camp, to protest by going to the polls on Sunday afternoon. The authorities try by all means to prevent even such a small protest.

However, the weekend matters. Although the “election” is all about theatrics, Putin believes that he has received a solid mandate from the people, and it strengthens his self-esteem. The Kremlin can put an end to the easy sentiment of the people and, if it wants to, start a new mobilization to send more troops to Ukraine. At home, repression can be accelerated even more.

There are even more boring times ahead.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.