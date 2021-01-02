No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial After Britain’s separation from the EU, there may be Scotland’s separation from Britain ahead

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

Most recently, Scots knocked down independence in a referendum, but the political situation has changed since Brexit.

Britannian the separation from the European Union, or Brexit, may be followed by Scotland’s separation from Britain, or Brexit.

Advocacy for independence has grown in Scotland at the same pace as the costs and problems caused by Brexit have become clearer. In the autumn opinion polls, the number of supporters of independence was already approaching sixty percent.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

After Akhilesh, SP MLC's statement regarding vaccination, do not make the Corona vaccine impotent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.