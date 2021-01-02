Editorial After Britain’s separation from the EU, there may be Scotland’s separation from Britain ahead

Editorial|Editorial
Most recently, Scots knocked down independence in a referendum, but the political situation has changed since Brexit.
Britannian the separation from the European Union, or Brexit, may be followed by Scotland’s separation from Britain, or Brexit.
Advocacy for independence has grown in Scotland at the same pace as the costs and problems caused by Brexit have become clearer. In the autumn opinion polls, the number of supporters of independence was already approaching sixty percent.
